I used to smoke more than two packets of cigarettes a day - Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

Kwesi Pratt, Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper

Veteran journalist and editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has revealed that he hardly follows any recommended lifestyle practices to maintain his health.

He revealed this while speaking to Randy Abbey on the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV.



He had been quizzed on why he remains healthy and sharp even at the age of 70.



According to Kwesi Pratt Jnr, he hardly followed any health practices, and even used to smoke up to two packets of cigarettes a day.



“Frankly, I don't know. I don't do anything extraordinary. I don't exercise. All the things that we were told were not good for our health and so on, I've done them. There's nothing that I haven't done. At one stage, I used to smoke more than two packets a day,” he revealed.



Kwesi Pratt Jnr. added that the reason he is in good health at his age is due to the fact that he listens to his own body and follows its needs.



“I think the only thing I do that works is that? Is to listen to my body. I mean, the body speaks to us all the time, the food we eat, okay? If it's not good for your body, it will tell you. Your body tells you when to drink. Yeah, I cook, I bake cakes, I do all that. It's not a problem.

...But I think the most important thing is to listen to your body. If you listen to your body, you'll never get anything wrong. I'm not admitting that I'm in the best of health. I'm not admitting that I'm anything. The point simply is that I've lived my life listening to my body and doing what my body tells me,” He added



ID/MA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:







