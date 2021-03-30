I’ve already started my 2024 campaign - Akpaloo

Mr Akpaloo insisted he remains the only candidate who can transform Ghana

Founder of Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has disclosed he has started working towards the party’s victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Mr Akpaloo says the party is currently restructuring and rebuilding towards victory 2024.



The accountant said the party would not wait till the election before working.



He said the party, has taken steps to work effortlessly in achieving victory for the party come 2024.



Mr Akpaloo insisted he remains the only candidate who can transform Ghana and rescue it from the struggles it is going through.

Competent leaders, he added run countries like entrepreneurs because, without that mindset, you will fail, he added.



The politician maintained borrowing is not bad but without meaningful investments, you will struggle as a country.



To him, if you borrow and invest it well, the economy will grow, jobs would be created and unemployment reduced.