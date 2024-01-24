I’ve always been free in my heart - ACP Agordzo speaks after court freed him of treason charges

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dr. Benjamin Agordzo

Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, a former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who was accused of plotting to overthrow the government, has expressed his joy and gratitude to God after being acquitted of all charges.

Dr. Agordzo said that he had always been free in his heart, and that he knew how the case was going to end.



“I've always been free in my heart. Because I knew how it was going to end. From the beginning I knew it was going to end only that I didn't know when it was going to end. It's just watching a movie replay with someone, you know the end but the person doesn't know,” he said.



He also thanked his lawyers, who had worked tirelessly to prove his innocence, and the human rights groups that had supported him.



“It is joy and we give glory to God, he alone has made it. You heard the judgement and you saw all the rebuttals. I don't need to speak again. They knew it was falsehood but they continued to perpetuate it and push it hard but it didn't work. My God doesn't fail.

“You want to ask, what action next, don't worry, I will talk to my lawyers and then we will talk to the media at the appropriate time,” he added.



Dr. Agordzo, who is a devout Christian, sang a song titled Jehovah is your name as he walked out of the court premises, surrounded by his family and friends.



NW/OGB