I've always believed in Mahama – Alabi

NDC Campaign Chairman, Prof Joshua Alabi

Prof Joshua Alabi has said he has always believed that former President John Dramani Mahama is a capable leader.

“I’ve always believed for quite a long time ago since we lost the elections that John Mahama is capable of leading Ghana again”, the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) said in an interview with Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Accra100.5FM’s Citizen Show on Thursday, 10 September 2020.



Prof Alabi, who ran against the former President in the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer race, denied ever denigrating Mr Mahama.



“Did you hear me say that he can’t do it during the primaries?



“Did you hear me, Joshua Alabi, say anything negative about his performance?” he asked.



“It means I gave him that respect, except that that was competition and competition is healthy”, he noted.



According to him, at the end of the day, “the people chose him over me; what can I do?”

Asked why he contested Mr Mahama at all if he believed in his leadership capabilities, Prof Alabi said: “When I entered the race, he had not decided to run again, so, I had to finish what I had started before he later joined the race”.



“And the people said he is the better candidate.



“I accepted that”, he noted.









