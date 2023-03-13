I've been called Peter Obi of Ghana but I can be Tinubu - Kennedy Agyapong warns

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has cautioned unnamed detractors in the New Patriotic Party to desist from any attempts to derail his presidential flahbearership ambitions.

The outspoken lawmaker in a March 10, 2023 interview on Kumasi-based Sompa FM said a minister of state recently had cause to refer to him as the Peter Obi of Ghana.



The ‘original’ Peter Obi being the Nigerian politician who placed third in the country’s February 25 elections. He was leader of the Labour Party and had wide support of young people across social media.



“Yesterday, a minister speaking to me referred to me as Peter Obi. Meaning the youth supports me but I won’t win (the flagbearership race). Tinubu didn’t have Buhari’s support yet he won. Out of shame, Buhari displayed his vote openly after voting.



“So, if you are a minister and you refer to me as Peter Obi, so be it. I can be Tinubu, I can be Peter Obi, so let’s conduct a clean campaign. Whoever wins will be supported by the group,” Agyapong submitted.



“But if you look at me and tell me I will be Peter Obi, they should dare me, they think I am afraid?” he charged reiterating his allegation that elements within the party were seeking to get at him through his businesses.



During the interview, he alleged severally that the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Ghana Immigration Service had at different times sought to frustrate him relative to his steel plant and cold store businesses.

Agyapong has been identified as a frontrunner in the NPP’s yet-to-be-scheduled presidential primaries. He will come up against the likes of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen.



