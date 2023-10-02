I've been with the NPP for 21 years – Nana B replies Alan

Henry Nana Boakye

The National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has expressed his dissatisfaction with Mr Alan Kyerematen's questioning of his affiliation with the party.

In a recent interview on UTV, Alan Kyerematen raised questions about Nana Boakye's capacity to comment on matters related to his recent resignation from the NPP, even inquiring about the duration of Nana Boakye's affiliation with the NPP.



In response, Nana Boakye posted a detailed account of his longstanding and dedicated service to the NPP on his Facebook wall, dated September 29, 2023.



He provided a comprehensive overview of his contributions to the party, emphasising his commitment and involvement over the past 21 years.



Here is a summary of Nana Boakye's response:



Party Affiliation: Nana Boakye noted that the NPP has been in existence for 31 years, and he proudly mentioned his active service to the party for 21 of those years.



Polling Agent: He began his involvement as a polling agent during the crucial 2000 elections, where the foundation of Ghana's democracy was laid.

Grassroots Leadership: Nana Boakye served as a Polling Station Chairman in two different constituencies, Tarkwa Nsuaem in the Western Region, and Oforikrom in the Ashanti Region, demonstrating his grassroots dedication.



TESCON Leadership: He assumed leadership roles within TESCON, the Tertiary Students Confederacy, serving as the president in two different tertiary institutions: the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



He was the inaugural president of TESCON at UMAT.



Campaign Team Member: Nana Boakye actively participated as a campaign team member in two separate constituencies, showing his commitment to the party's electoral successes.



Communications and Campaign Roles: He took on roles as the Constituency Communications Officer in Oforikrom, Ashanti Regional Communications team member, and National Communications team member for several years. His involvement spanned various levels of the party's communications and campaign efforts.



Youth Leadership: Nana Boakye served as the Head of Events and Programmes for the NPP National Youth Wing and subsequently held prestigious positions as National Youth Organiser and National Organiser.

This demonstrated his dedication to youth engagement and party organisation.



Movement For Change: In 2015, Nana Boakye was one of the committed conveners of the "Movement For Change." This platform played a pivotal role in organising various outdoor political events, including demonstrations and campaign activities.



Nana Boakye concluded by emphasising his unwavering dedication to the NPP, with his entire youthful years devoted to the party's cause.



He expressed his steadfast commitment to serving the party and contributing to its continued success in the years ahead, pledging to uphold the principles and values of the New Patriotic Party.