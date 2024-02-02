I’ve brought unprecedented development to Bantama – Asenso-Boakye

MP for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye says he has brought unprecedented development to the Bantama constituency during his tenure.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray Thursday, Mr. Asenso-Boakye stated that despite his ministerial position at the Works and Housing Ministry he had time for his constituents.



“When I was given the opportunity to serve I had brought many development projects which many of the people in Bantama believe is unprecedented and never happened before. In terms of development projects and even in terms of community engagement and mobilization it has never happened before,” he stated.



Mr. Asenso-Boakye disclosed that he was the first MP elected for Bantama and right after was appointed a cabinet minister.

“Which means that I had a bigger responsibility that notwithstanding I still had the time to visit my constituency. I am always in Kumasi every weekend. Interacting with the constituents and the general public,” he stated.



Touching on the just ended parliamentary election the lawmaker stated that he knew he would win the election regardless of the machinations.



“So I believed that I had done a lot of work and knew I could pull an even bigger percentage but it did not happen. Because of the support my opponent had going into the contest,” Mr. Asenso-Boakye stated.