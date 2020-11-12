I've developed a thick skin for insults - John Dumelo

John Dumelo, aspiring parliamentarian

Actor John Dumelo said has said that he has now developed a thick skin for insults.

According to him, joining politics from the entertainment industry where people create stories and impose them on you has been one of the easiest journeys for him.



He noted that as a leader, such criticisms make you better and therefore he will not begrudge people who criticize him constructively but was quick to add that he will certainly disregard insults.

“I’m coming from the entertainment industry where people make up stories about you so they transition hasn’t been difficult because I’m used to the insults and name-calling. I will take constructive criticism but for the insults, I will ignore them,” he said.