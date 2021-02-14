I’ve faced Eugene Arhin’s predicaments before – Stephen Atubiga opens up

Staunch member of the NDC, Stephen Atubiga

A staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga has confessed that he has suffered Eugene Arhin’s predicament before, advising that men learn from the plight of Mr Arhin rather than laugh at him.

Wife of Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Gloria Arhin has filed for divorce, alleging that Mr Arhin has been adulterous and abusive.



She also accused Mr Arhin of abandoning her and their children.



Commenting on the matter on social media, Mr Atubiga said “…A husband and wife problems is in all of our homes, from presidents down to ordinary people like me Atubiga have gone through Eugene predicament before,” he wrote.

In the petition seeking a divorce, Mrs Arhin revealed that Mr Arhin has acquired lots of movable and immovable property within his four years of serving as Director of Communications at the Presidency. This revelation has set tongues wagging with many questioning the source of his wealth in so short a time.



But Mr Atubiga has justified Mr Arhin’s acquisition of wealth saying “As to the achievement of Arhin in 4years. We are all trying to achieve something in life after schooling and in where we find ourselves working. Given back to your family, parents or society. No politician have gone home one-day empty-handed unless they led a useless life. Some people are lucky in life to achieve something in a shorter period when the opportunity comes their way.”



Meanwhile, Mr Arhin has admitted that his marriage is troubled but has denied the allegations against him.