I've left my former party, UFP - Odike

Akwasi Addai, alias Odike

Mr Akwasi Addai Odike, former flagbearer of the United Front Party (UFP), has confirmed his departure from the UFP and the formation of a new union called the Union Government.

Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike was a candidate during the 2012 general elections in Ghana. He was then the flagbearer for the United Front Party (UFP). Out of the 8 candidates on the ballot, Odike was eighth with 0.08%.



Before the 2016 election, there was a misunderstanding in the UFP political party, and Odike was suspended for breach of the constitution after he made his son the General Secretary.



Odike parted ways with UFP and founded the United Progressive Party with Razak Opoku. In 2019, they had a misunderstanding on who would be the leader of the party, and that led to a split.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, Odike was of the view that partisan politics has sent the country backwards, recommending that the Union Government where everyone is allowed to participate in governance, will help make the nation better.



“The Whites made Blacks understand that partisan politics or partisan democracy is what will help; it was lies they told Africans so that we cannot get the economic freedom we want but rather a stagnant economy in order to go behind us to steal our natural resources, so I Akwasi Addai Odike have left parties and brought a union government,” explains Akwasi Addai Odike.



“I do not belong to any party again. Research has shown that partisan politics are destroying Africa, particularly Ghana,” he said.

“The Union Government is a governance for all; it is a system running governance, so when we talk about governing the nation, we are all doing it,” he continued.



"There is also a governance where some people have formed parties that they will govern through, and we have noticed that these parties are what have brought the country down; they are not helping us to move forward.



"If we want to make a difference, then these party systems will not help us, they bring division, war, selfishness, and people prioritising their party over the country. “That is what is happening, and it is not helping,” he said.



He said partisan politics is what is affecting Ghana, saying that without changing, Ghana will remain the same.



Mr Odike also said the 1992 constitution is archaic, over 30 years old and needs to be changed.



He observed that although people make suggestions and complain, the government always decide for the people, saying that with the Union Government, everyone’s view will be taken into consideration while policies are being formulated.