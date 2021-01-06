I’ve lost all the respect I had for ‘lawless’ Akufo-Addo – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu says he’s lost respect for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the conduct of the man who was believed to be an advocate for the Rule of Law in a democracy has been disappointing and worrying.



The Tamale South MP made this known when he spoke to the media after the President delivered the final State of the Nation Address.



He said “I used to have enormous respect for Nana Akufo-Addo as somebody who have held the Rule of Law, believe and faith in Democracy but his conduct in the 2020 election is disappointing”.

Haruna Iddrisu said in 2016 when John Dramani Mahama lost the election, he conceded defeat but Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is forcing himself to stay in power “that is why people are dying because you’re imposing yourself”.



He noted that every President Ghana has had gets it easy on their second term but that is not the case of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whose second term he believes will be a struggle.