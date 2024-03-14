I’ve met with the police – Wontumi's aide on John Kumah poisoning allegations

Oheneba Nana Asiedu

In a recent development surrounding the controversial claims regarding the demise of former Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah, Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a broadcast journalist has disclosed that he has met with the police in the Ashanti Region regarding his allegations.

Asiedu asserted that he voluntarily engaged with law enforcement officials, including the Regional Police Commander, the Deputy Commander, the Regional CID boss, and the Regional Operations Director, accompanied by his legal counsel.



Asiedu also expressed his intention to pose ten questions to Lilian Kumah, John Kumah's widow, once his interactions with law enforcement conclude.



“Yesterday, I personally went to the police as I had indicated. I met with the Regional Police Commander, the Deputy Commander, the Regional CID boss and the Regional Operations Director with my lawyers. I was there and we had a conversation.”



“They have told me that they would prefer me to meet the national boss, so in the course of next week, I will go. I will prepare myself and go.



“I spoke to one of the CID bosses at the National headquarters through the Regional Commander, and I have told him I will come and talk to them so that whatever I know I will tell them for them to take it up from there,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said on his morning show on Wontumi FM/Wontumi TV.

Asiedu had alleged that John Kumah and Chairman Wontumi were poisoned after consuming guinea fowl during a campaign event linked to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's bid for NPP leadership.



The incident according to him, purportedly occurred on October 22, 2023, in Tamale, with both individuals experiencing adverse effects.



While Chairman Wontumi reportedly endured severe vomiting and received medical attention from Dr. Bawumia's team, Kumah's symptoms manifested the following day, ultimately leading to his international medical treatment and, eventually, his demise.



Asiedu maintained his belief that Kumah's death was not natural, linking it to the context of Dr. Bawumia's selection of a running mate for the 2024 elections.



Meanwhile, the official autopsy report has ruled out any traces of poison as cause of the Ejisu MP's death.

