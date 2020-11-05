I've never been a member – Independent candidate reacts to NDC’s sack list

David Tiki Dange is an independent candidate for Damongo Constituency

One of the eighteen persons listed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as having been sacked from the party has said that he has never been a member of the party.

David Tiki Dange, an independent candidate for Damongo Constituency has said contrary to the party’s information, he has never been one of them.



Mr. Dange is quoted by TheGhanaReport to have chided the biggest opposition party for not exercising due diligence before publishing the list.



“In as much as I respect the NDC as a party, I am sorry I have never had any political activity with any member of the party anywhere at any time”.



“One would have expected a meticulous inquiry to ascertain the authenticity of this fact before the compilation of such list”.



“I want to state categorically that I have never been a member of the National Democratic Congress, in fact, I have never borne any political party card in my life,” a statement said to have been signed by Dange reads.

Dange hinted at possible legal action against the NDC if the party does not remove his name from the list.



“I have accordingly notified my lawyers about this anomaly to respond as soon as possible” the statement read.



The NDC on November 3 published a list of some eighteen members whose membership had been revoked due to their decision to contest as independent candidates.



“The following members who sought and obtained nomination from the Electoral Commission to contest the upcoming parliamentary election as independent candidates have forfeited their membership of the party.” The statement signed by NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, read.



“They must hand over all party property in their possession to their respective constituency secretariats, and they must cease to forthwith in using party paraphernalia and the name of the flagbearer in all their campaigns," it added.