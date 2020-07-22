Politics

I’ve never disrespected Mahama either in or out of power - Koku Anyidoho reveals

Former NDC General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho with NDC flagbearer, john Mahama

A former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho says he has never disrespected former President John Mahama when he was the leader of Ghana and even after he lost the 2016 elections.

According to him, he has in his entire life respected past and present leaders of this country.



“When it comes to the presidency, I can’t tell the Rawlings story because I wasn’t in the presidency with Jerry Rawlings. And So, I was not in the Presidency with other presidents. But I will always respect the office of the President”, he told an Accra based radio station, monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“So for the records, I respected John Mahama when he was the President of Ghana, I respect President Akufo-Addo as President of the Republic of Ghana because that office is the highest office of the land and God forbid that I spit on that office”, he passionately disclosed.

Speaking about some general political issues, Mr. Anyidoho said “as for the story of NDC, we will tell it”. “From the days of Jerry Rawlings, growing up in Burma Camp…May 15, June 4, 31st, it’s no stories; I live through it, I saw Jerry Rawlings, I can still see Jerry Rawlings in my mind sight. I saw Jerry Rawlings carrying the coffin of one of the uprisings, I know friends who lost their parents because I was in the same class with some”, he pointed out.



“Of course, I started student politics in Legon… people know; but I can identify with Jerry Rawlings because he stood for something, hence my love for the NDC. So, I can tell the NDC story from the beginning”, he emphasized.

