I’ve never met Bugri Naabu, I don’t know him, I’ve never called – Superintendent Gyebi

Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi

One of the senior police officers who was named as one of the voices in the leaked tape that sought to oust the Inspector General Police(IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has said he does not know the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu.

Appearing before the 7-member committee on Thursday, August 31, 2023, Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi, indicated that he was surprised when Bugri Naabu mentioned his name as one of the people who were indicted in the leaked tape.



It can be recalled that the former northern regional chairman confirmed the authenticity of the leaked tape and mentioned that Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi, COP George Alex Mensah and COP G.L. Asare as the senior police officers whose voices were heard in the tape.



When asked by the chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, if he has knowledge of Bugri Naabu, he said “No, Mr. Chairman… I’ve not met him, and I don’t know him. I have not met him before.”



The said tape captured a conversation that went on between the former northern regional chairman of the NPP, Bugri Naabu and some senior police officers.



The conversation that ensued between them allegedly involved plans to remove the IGP of the Ghana Police Service, Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office to enable the NPP to break the eight in the next general elections.

