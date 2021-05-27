I’ve no authority to sell Art Centre - Nana Bediatuo Asante

Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President

• Nana Bediatuo Asante says he has no authority to sell the Accra Arts Centre

• This was after viral audio accusing the Secretary to the President of meeting some chiefs over the Arts Centre



• Nana Bediatuo Asante said the said meeting did not happen and all the allegations levelled against him are baseless



Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, has said it is baseless for anyone to allege that he has sold off the Accra Arts Centre.



According to him, he has no authority to engage in such conversations and denied being aware the Accra Arts Centre has been sold.



An audio recording has been circulating on WhatsApp and social media platforms in which an unidentified woman is heard making allegations that she had facilitated a meeting between Nana Bediatuo Asante and some chiefs regarding the sale of the Arts Centre.

But Bediatuo in a statement stated that he “never met this unnamed, unidentified woman or the elders and the chiefs she claims she brought to meet with me”.



“She does not state the date of the meeting, the place where the meeting took place and the names of the elders and chiefs who accompanied her to the alleged meeting. That is because the so-called meeting never took place, or at least not with me,” he stated.



Bediatuo noted that he accords every traditional ruler in this country the needed respect he deserves, therefore, allegations that he disrespected some chiefs at the alleged meeting is “prosperous”.



The statement read that “I have not had any conversation with anyone about the sale of the Arts Centre,” adding that he “has no authority to engage in such conversations as such matters must follow laid down government processes as well as processes spelt out in the law”.



Bediatuo stressed, “I am not aware that the Arts Centre has been sold or that there are any plans to sell it.”

He, therefore, entreated the general public to disregard the audio recording and treat it with the “utter contempt it deserves”.



Read Nana Bediatuo Asante's full statement below.



