I’ve not asked Akufo-Addo to return bauxite to my brother – Mahama pooh poohs Daily Guide

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama has denied ever making claims on the current government to return a bauxite concession to his brother Ibrahim Mahama before he will gel with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A report in the Thursday, April 08, 2021 edition of the Daily Guide Newspaper, claimed that former President John Dramani Mahama is demanding the return of a bauxite concession to his brother before he will ‘gel’ with the sitting president.



But reacting to the report in a statement signed by former Deputy Communications Minister Felix Ofosu Kwakye, the former President described the claims of demands made by him as “a figment of the imagination of the editor and his so-called sources”.

The statement indicated that “President Mahama in the aftermath of the Supreme Court judgment on his petition indicated that even though he disagrees with the Court, he was nonetheless bound by the verdict. What form of ‘gel’ does the government want with President Mahama, and for which reason, he will even consider making any demands? President Mahama has remained the statesman that he is and has remained true to his commitments to multiparty democracy”.



Adding that former President John Dramani Mahama “continues to have respect for the constitutional structures and has at no time made any request, nor suggested any conditions, let alone ask for the return of bauxite concessions by any person or entity as precondition for cooperation with the President”.