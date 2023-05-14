I’ve not been considered for even school feeding job - Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Obiri Boahen, has voiced fury over attacks on him for supporting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, declaring him the only hope for the presidential election in 2024.

The lawyer stated that no amount of hatred would deter him from doing so, as well as working for the party for which he had made so many sacrifices.



Nobody, he claims, can deny his contribution to the party, and he (Obiri Boagen) qualifies to be called a founding father of the NPP.



When the names of individuals who have sacrificed for the party are mentioned, he says his name cannot be ruled out.



He has not, however, been considered for any position.

When questioned why he was appointed despite his NPP affiliation, he replied, “Ask Akufo-Addo when you meet him.”



“I was present when the NPP was created in 1992. You can’t discuss NPP without mentioning my name. You can’t mention ten people’s names without mentioning mine.



“I have served the NPP with dignity and loyalty, but I have not even been considered for any position.” I haven’t been scheduled for anything. I own a car and buy my own petrol. I’m not even on the board. Not even school feeding and you dare to say we’re putting Bawumia on people? Given our current situation, I believe Bawumia is the greatest alternative for Ghana. That is your point of view if you disagree with me. Some of us have matured, therefore we deserve some respect and pedigree.”