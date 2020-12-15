I’ve not conducted any investigation into Ghana’s election - Anas clarifies

Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has described as false reports that he has conducted an investigative piece on the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections.

A flyer which has gone viral on social media with the hooded photograph of the award-winning journalist announced that a piece done to expose fraudulent activities in the election would soon be released.



The flyer had the logo of BBC’s Africa Eye with the title of the said piece being “Investigative Piece on Ghana’s 2020 Elections”, “The People, The Votes, and the Fraud”.



The individuals who shared the information claimed that the sponsors of the piece want the journalist to air the work outside Ghana to expose the EC and government for rigging the polls.

But when contacted by Rainbowradioonline.com, the journalist described the news as false.



A photo of the fake flyer below.



