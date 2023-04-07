'I’ve not regretted my actions' - Simon Osei-Mensah on 'snubbing' School Feeding caterers

"I’ve not regretted my actions . . . what they did is total disrespect to me," says the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah.

A video that recently went viral shows the Ashanti Regional Minister snubbing some caterers of the School Feeding Programme who showed up at his office on Monday, April 3, 2023, to protest over their unpaid allocation.



The Minister has been called out for not having the patience to deal with the situation and that "he could've done better especially as a Minister".



However, Simon Osei-Mensah says he won't endorse illegality.



"The law must work," he said.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, he asked: "Why should I keep talking when you keep shouting? I’m not a vulnerable politician . . . under my regime, we are practicing democracy and the foundation is rule of law, that is what we are going to work with".

"Why are we making politicians vulnerable . . . what are we saying? Because I’m a politician people should take the law into their own hands?"



