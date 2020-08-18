General News

I’ve not reported the theft at my office to the police - Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, says he is yet to report to the police the theft in his office.

“I don’t know what the police will be able to do. More serious crimes have been committed in this country and nothing happened. Besides we are not too sure who did what was done in my office today,” Kwesi Pratt Jr. told Joy News.



Robbers ransacked the Kokomlemle office of the journalist Monday morning.



They took away his iPhone and laptop which contained important documents and information about the operations of the Insight newspaper. This may affect his work in the immediate future.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr. indicated that the thieves acted so professionally that it tells him that they knew their way around in his office.



“They first disabled the CCTV cameras. They must have known how to use iron bars because they used them to disable the first door and they went into my office, used iron bars to disable the second door.



“It is obvious that they wanted to cause as little noise as possible, and they did what they had to do and went away.”

