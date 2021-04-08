I’ve received unprintable insults over my non-Akan comment – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu laments

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader

Leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has revealed how he has been subjected to unprintable insults from some elements of the party after stating his view the party will need a non-Akan person as its flagbearer for the 2024 polls.

“I know and concede that within the party some do not agree with me but I have stated my view.You have to state yours. You didn’t have to insult me for expressing my view”, he bemoaned.



The Majority Leader in Parliament and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has come under severe verbal abuses and criticisms after media interview suggesting NPP needs non-Akan like the Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party after the exit of President Akufo-Addo.



Explaining his justification further on Kumasi-based Hello FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu maintains he still stands by his earlier position that a non-Akan person is needed to lead the party.

“Let’s us advance the debate which will add value to NPP. People are sent to insult me instead of them to give theirs”, the NPP lawmaker told host.



“If you are behind sending people to insult, everyone can do that but how does it help the party going forward as party”, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu added.