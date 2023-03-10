20
Menu
News

I’ve relocated my UK-based children to Ghana because of hardship – Chairman Wontumi

Image 71.png?resize=600%2C333&ssl=1 Bernard Antwi-Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional chairman of NPP

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, has revealed that he had to bring his children back home from the United Kingdom (UK) because there is unbearable hardship there.

“There is too much hardship in the UK. As I speak to you, I have brought them all to live in Ghana because Ghana now is better than the UK”, Chairman Wontumi said on Movement TV in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

He added that all his children are UK citizens but he had to take that tough decision.

According to him, there is no place under the sun, where there is no hardship, especially after the outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War that saw a low supply of world’s grain products from the west.

Chairman Wontumi made this comment while advising Ghanaians not to look down on the peace and good living they have under the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“What we are pleading with Ghanaians is that there is hardship everywhere in the world. I gave birth to my children in the UK but as I speak to you, I have brought them all to live in Ghana because Ghana is now better than the UK.” Chairman Wontumi emphasized this in his interview.

“My advice to Ghanaians is that, if we don’t take care a day will come we are going to lose the place we are”, he stressed

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military
How I heard about my son’s death – Mother of slain soldier recounts
Man beaten to death for attempting to steal ‘VIP bus’ at Kumasi
The official and unofficial reasons slain soldier went to Ashaiman
Akufo-Addo in parliament for 2023 SoNA
Ghana Armed Forces issues statement on Ashaiman swoop
Related Articles: