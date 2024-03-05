I’ve rescinded my decision to leave NPP – Obiri Boahen beats retreat

Nana Obiri Boahen, former NPP deputy General Secretary

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen, has rescinded his decision to form his own political party.

It would be recalled that MyNewsGh.com reported that the private legal practitioner threatened to leave the NPP because he was not given a role in the 2024 campaign.



He said he has been taken for granted for a long time and therefore decided to leave the party, which he had served for years.

But in an interview with Accra-based OKAY FM, Nana Obiri Boahen indicated that “I have rescinded my decision to leave the party. I must say that it’s not everything I can discuss on air.”



Meanwhile, Nana Obiri Boahen has been announced as a co-chair of the local government subcommittee of the political party’s manifesto committee.