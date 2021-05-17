I’ve sacked my son thrice to make him a better manager – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP)has revealed he sacked his son Kenneth Takyi Agyapong from Kencity Media three times for being inefficient in managing the affairs of the media entity.

According to him, it is part of the training he is giving to him to make him a better manager of his businesses when he is away.



“I have sacked my son from the job three times. Anytime I sack him people come to plead on his behalf. I do that because I want him to be a better manager. For now, I think that he is conforming to my ways of doing things.”

The lawmaker said regardless of his achievement in life, he does not pamper his children and makes them understand that he has worked for all he has and they have to do same.



“If you want your children to learn, when you are giving them monies complain bitterly, let them know that you didn’t get the money on a silver platter,” he told Asempa FM in an interview.