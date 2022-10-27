I’ve spent over GH¢21,000 in two weeks; I’m running back to the US - US-based Ghanaian

Ferdinand holds online classes for people who want to study cybersecurity

Source: SVTV Africa

CEO of 2nd Generation IT Group, Ferdinand Asamoah, has been in Ghana for almost three weeks but has spent more than $1500 (GH¢21,075).

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Ferdinand complained about the economic hardship in the country. He revealed that he spent about $100 a week in the US, but he has spent ten times more despite the dollar rate.



“I’ll be honest with you. I’ve spent more than I usually spend in the US. I spend about $100 to $150 (GH¢2,107) a week, but you can easily spend $100 daily. So far, I’ve spent maybe $1500 or more.

I have a couple of weeks more, but I’m running away. But it depends on the lifestyle. I hang out with friends and family, so you tend to spend a little bit more. If I lived here, I don’t think I would be spending that much money,” the US-based Ghanaian said.



Mr. Asamoah advised young adults to get an education to avoid doing odd jobs. He believes that education is the key, and the youth must take advantage of the vast knowledge.