I've tested negative for coronavirus - Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson

Financial Analyst, Joe Jackson has made a full recovery from coronavirus infection after he tested positive at the beginning of the month.

Mr Jackson who has publicly shared his journey throughout the period announced his recovery in a Twitter post.



“Hurray! I've tested negative for COVID. The fatigue still exists but I am OK. I'm working out to lose weight ... slow, slow. Thank you to all who showed me 'love'. Special thanks to Dr. Radha Hackman, Dr. Kay Yalley, and the IMaH crew,” his tweet read.



The Financial expert had to spend seven days in the hospital to receive medical attention.



In a tweet on Saturday, February 13, he said “Hallelujah! I was discharged from the hospital yesterday. I’m now quarantining at home and grateful to God and all the staff of IMAH who work with a smile at great risk.