I want Ghanaians to see me as a man of integrity – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is submitting himself for re-election because he has been faithful.

“I want them to see me as a man of integrity, of somebody who came to speak the truth to them and in whom they can have the confidence and entrust their destiny and the destiny of their children,” Akufo-Addo told Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana on Thursday.



He added: “The leadership that has enabled us to confront the COVID menace, not that we have overcome it, but we certainly stood up well to it. The statistics indicate that we've been able to manage much more effectively in the arrangement of the economy. So, we have a stronger economy than we had five years ago, even with COVID,” he said.

“We will not become a first-world economy overnight. We need to do many things and do them consistently for some time…but with correct policies, it will take a shorter period for the country to get there,” optimistic Akufo-Addo said.



