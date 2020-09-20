I want to be a professional nurse in future – 57 year-old JHS graduate

Elizabeth Yamoah recently graduated from Junior High School

A 57-year-old Elizabeth Yamoah, who completed the just ended Basic Education Certificate Examination at the Agona Odoben Presbyterian Basic School says she aspires to be a nurse to take care of the sick.

She says she’s poised to further her education into Secondary School and proceed to Nursing Training College to become a Professional Nurse to realize her dream.



In an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan said, the mother of four said she’s ahd the dream of becoming a nurse since her chldhood but she unfortunately stopped schooling at primary class four.



“As at now, I am ready to continue my education when my results are released and I’m confident that I will pass my exam with good results. I thank President Akufo Addo for introducing the Free Senior High School policy for me to get access to school without paying school fees. I am appealing to the President to make me an ambassador in order for me to go to places to educate people on the benefits of education especially the school dropouts



“As I am waiting for my results, I am appealing to the general public to support me with stuff that will enable to me go to the boarding school.”



Elizabeth Yamoah revealed that she nearly stopped schooling when she was in JHS two due to mockery from the community.

“I always receive insult, negative comments, discouragements from the community but I still managed to complete my education. I always depend on advice and encouragement from my Headmaster, Teachers, and my family members which has really helped me a lot.”



The Headmaster of Agona Odoben Presbyterian Basic A Samuel Quaye was confident that Elizabeth Yamoah will pass all her exams because of her intelligence.



She was a sober, fast learner, respectful and an adviser. She came to the school herself without fear and intimidation from the community. She was punctual in class and always a contributor so I hope she could make it in life to become a Professional Nurse as she aspires claimed.



He appealed to the public to support her in order for her to further her Education to the Secondary level.



Mr. Samuel Quaye stated that the school lacks an ICT Center which made it difficult for Elizabeth Yamoah and her colleagues to study the ICT subject, hence called for support.

