I want to be in parliament for another three terms - Ho West MP

Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah is the MP for the Ho West Constituency

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ho West Constituency in the Volta region, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah has retained his seat in the May 13 contest.

The MP speaking to the media after casting his vote on Saturday said he is always doing the best for the people of Ho west and he will continue to make them proud.



In the 2019 race, he was contested by two other aspirants, Samuel Dzidula Danku a businessman and Lawyer Eric Alifo, a legal practitioner. Bedzrah won the primaries with 54 percent.



In Saturday's race, he won again with 48.76 percent. Three others contested him, Samuel Dzidula Danku, Lawyer Eric Alifo and Edwin Adae.



Prior to the primaries, some delegates held press conference against the MP. They accused him of favouritism, monetisation in politics and corrupt leadership and therefore campaigned against his ambition to remain in parliament for the area.



The MP said what he was accused of are allegations and he would continue to represent the people in parliament because he's still a young man.

"Look! look at me I am a young person, i started this things very young, my predecessor (Francis Aggrey Agbotse, MP 1997-2009) stopped or ended when he was 52 years I am only 54 now so I still have three terms more to go", he said.



He added that he wants to break the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin's record.



"I want to break Bagbin's record he has done seven i would want to do at least 8 terms", he added.



Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah served on Parliament's Works and Housing committee, House committee and he is currently serving in the Government Assurance committee.