‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has lamented low levels of productivity in the public service stating that until a drastic change is witnessed in the political leadership structure very little can be achieved by way of development.

Agyapong, who is in the presidential flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has thus, made a strong case on how that state of affairs can be changed.



He holds that it is imperative that concrete measures are put in place to monitor attendance to work especially in order to drive development and progress.



Speaking to a cross section of his supporters in the United States, Agyapong stressed that he was more a leader than a politician, explaining that as a leader, he was focused more on national development whereas politicians are focused on the next election.



“I don’t want to be president for eight years, I only want to be president for four years, challenge me and see how it will be done, and there is a difference between a leader and a politician.



“A leader is the one who thinks of the development of his country and takes bold decisions irrespective of the repercussions. And the politician is the one who thinks of tomorrow’s election and therefore is not bold to take decisions,” he said in a YouTube video shared by Smart Ghana Updates TV.



“And so, I don’t think of tomorrow’s election, I think of today and how I can make a difference,” he stressed adding that even in the event that he was going to spend the full eight-year constitutional term, “Ghanaians will decide after four years, I won’t be afraid, I will invest in Ghana and create employment for the youth,” he said to loud applause.

Agyapong also narrated how he engineered change at Ghana Gas Company, where he is the Board Chairman.



He witnessed chronic late coming among top members of management and he put in place measures include biometric signing in which triggered a wave of early reporting in the weeks that followed.



Agyapong is hoping to succeed president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the NPP going into the 2024 elections.



Prominent names that have popped up in the race include: Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto – none of them have officially declared their intent.



Kennedy Agyapong and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong as well as one-time Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, have publicly declared their intention to run for the position.



