I want to be successful to spite my ex-wife - Man reveals

Sewing machine repairer

Source: SVTV Africa

Sewing machine repairer Kwabena Boadu has stated that he wants to make enough money just to spite his ex-wife, who left him because he couldn’t buy her a car.

In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Mr Boadu revealed that he was heartbroken about the separation, especially, because he brought her to the city from the village after their marriage.



“It was really painful. My wife became more beautiful when after a while in Accra. Then she found new friends and started going out, and things changed. The first day I saw her in shorts, I knew that was the end."



"She saw people’s houses, and she began snubbing me. I still like her, so I’m working hard to prosper to see if she will come back. I won’t take her back, but I’m just doing it to spite her,” he said on Daily Hustle.

According to Kwabena, he only prays to prosper just to spite her ex-wife. He advised men to marry ladies in the city to avoid divorce in the future.



“Once they get used to the lifestyle in the city, they leave you for another man. I won’t marry a girl from the village again. They are not patient. Once they see someone in a car, they pressure you to get a car too. Her friends caused our separation,” Kwabena Boadu added.