I want to break Bagbin’s record - Ho West MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, has hinted that he is looking forward to breaking the record of Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, as one of the longest-serving MPs.

According to him, he is very young hence the reason he would want to serve eight terms in parliament to break Bagbin’s record.



Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah is one of the incumbent MPs who retained his seat in Saturday’s primary election.



Speaking in an interview, he said “Look at me. I am a young person. I started … very young. My predecessor [Francis Aggrey Agbotse, MP from 1997 to 2009] started when he was 52 years. I am only 54 years now, so I still have three terms more to go.”



“I want to break Bagbin’s record. He did seven terms. I would want to do, at least, eight terms,” Asaaseradion.com quoted Emmanuel Bedrah.

Emmanuel Bedzrah joined parliament in 2009 and has since be retained, he served on parliament’s Works and Housing Committee, House committee and is currently serving on the Government Assurance Committee.



