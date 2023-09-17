I want to see every sector of NDC hungry for power - Alhaji Said Sinare charges

Ghana’s former Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Said Sinare

Ghana’s former Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, H.E Alhaji Said Sinare in an interview with Samuel Huntor of Original TV made a statement expressing his desire to see every sector of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) hungry for 2024 political power.

As a senior member of the National Democratic Congress and the Founder of Zongos For NDC, H.E Alhaji Said Sinare hopes to encourage and motivate individuals across all sectors of the party to actively and passionately pursue 2024 political power and influence.



For the NDC to succeed as a political party, the fearless Former National Vice Chairman, H.E Alhaji Sinare believes that all members must be fully invested in the pursuit of political power.



He stated that this hunger for power will drive innovation, creativity, commitment, dedication, and hard work, all of which are essential for success in the political arena of the country.



Alhaji Said Sinare's call for every sector of the NDC to be hungry for political power is a rallying cry for action and collaboration.

He hopes that his fellow party members will be inspired to work harder, think smarter, and come together to make sure former president Mahama wins the 2024 General elections to rescue the people of Ghana.



According to Alhaji Said Sinare, former President Mahama possesses the necessary qualities to steer Ghana towards economic recovery from its current unfavourable, sorry, deplorable, and unfortunate condition.



He added that It is imperative to note that a stable and viable economy is the backbone of any country's growth and development. Thus, it is vital that Ghana has an experienced leader who is capable of reversing the current economic situation.



With his past experience as president, H.E John Dramani Mahama has exhibited the skills and knowledge required to drive Ghana towards economic prosperity. Therefore, it is apparent that such a leader would be beneficial in mitigating the current economic challenges facing Ghana, he noted.