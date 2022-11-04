'I want to serve Ghana again' - Dr. Kwabena Duffour on presidential ambition

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

The former minister of finance, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has officially declared his intention to contest in the presidential race of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) when the party opens nominations.

“Today, I officially announce my intention to contest for the flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) anytime the party opens nominations,” the former governor of the Bank of Ghana told the media in Accra on Thursday (3 November 2022).



“I will offer myself once again to serve the land of my birth with humility and sacrifice when given the chance to do so,” he added.



“The temporary shifts we have grown used to in this country must give way to a permanent change in attitude and priorities. We must witness the dawn of a new era, where country trumps person and progress trumps power. An era for all, the era of ‘The Ghanaian Dream’.



“Let us rescue our economy to end the hardship, pain, and suffering of our fellow citizens. We are a great nation and we have the capacity to rebuild our economy again as we did during 2009 –2012.



“Let’s all remember that even though ‘Sika mpɛ dede nanso ɛkɔm frɛ dede. Yɛ ani abere, ɛkɔm de yɛn,’” he said.



Will Mahama contest?

Former president John Mahama has said he will keep his opponents guessing about his future political plans as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) goes to the polls next year to elect a presidential candidate.



Speaking to VOA (Voice of America) in Washington, DC on Wednesday (12 October 2022), Mahama said he could not confirm or deny whether he will contest again, having lost the last two elections to the present incumbent, Nana Akufo-Addo.



“I haven’t,” Mahama said in response to a question about whether he has decided to contest. “It’s good to keep your opponents guessing.”



He added: “Even if I am not running, I am not going to say I am not running. A decision will be taken early next year – the first quarter when we’ll hold our party’s primary for the presidential candidacy. So, we’ll see.”



