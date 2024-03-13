I want to take charge of funerals and mortuaries – Deputy Health Minister-designate

Alexander Akwasi Acquah

The Deputy Health Minister-designate, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has expressed his readiness to oversee the Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency (MoFFA) if he is approved.

During his vetting by Parliament’s Appointment Committee in Accra, Acquah appealed to the Health Minister to assign him the responsibility of managing the Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency.



Responding to a question from the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, regarding his interest in managing MoFFA, Mr. Acquah stated, “I will gladly take up that responsibility.”

He added “Mr Chair, the Ministry is a very vast one, and as I know, it has always had two deputy ministers, so the various agencies are given to the deputy ministers.



"Of all that my minister will let me handle, I am making a plea that he gives me the opportunity to handle the mortuaries,” he appealed.