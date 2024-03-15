I warned Ghanaians about dishonest Akufo-Addo – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe

Founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being a dishonest leader.

The party stalwart made this remark while addressing the issue of recent power outages (dumsor) in an interview on Joynews.



According to him, while the government seems to be trying hard to deny a power supply crisis, the reality tells otherwise.



“That is why I keep on saying that if a leader is not honest with his people he falls into these sorts of traps. This government has not been honest with its people right from the get-go," he submitted.



Asked if he was accusing the president of being dishonest, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe responded in the affirmative saying “he’s not been honest with the people of this country from day one, even right from the day he was being sworn in.”



Referencing the president’s plagiarised speech during his inauguration in 2017, and his prediction of a disastrous Akufo-Addo era, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe emphasised that the signs were clear on the wall from the beginning.



“Of course yes, that should have alarmed us. Even though I warned Ghanaians before that they shouldn’t vote him in, that should have alarmed Ghanaians...” he stated.

There have been frequent power outages across the country which has resulted in a debate on whether the country is back to the days of scheduled power rationing as experienced between 2014 and 2016.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People with Buzstopboys on GhanaWeb TV below:







GA/SARA