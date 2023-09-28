I warned my church members against taking COVID-19 vaccine - Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, widely known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom,

Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, widely known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, the 2020 presidential candidate for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), has raised eyebrows by openly admitting his scepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine and discouraging his church members from receiving it.

According to him, he instead advocated for an alternative remedy involving the use of the neem tree, as he claimed there would be complications if they took the vaccine.



In a recent interview on UTV, Osofo Kyiri Abosom stated, "Why will I inject the vaccine? I won't use it for anything. None of my church members took the vaccine. I told them not to take the vaccine because it had its own complications. I told them to take neem tree."



His remarks reflect a growing divide in public opinion surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, with some individuals expressing hesitancy or scepticism regarding its safety and efficacy.





Prez Akufo-Addo took a chloroquine jab instead of the COVID-19 vaccine - Osofo Kyiri Abosom, explaining why he and his church members refused to take the vaccine shot#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/fAeWyvPCxz — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) September 27, 2023

