I was bedridden when Akufo-Addo was sharing positions – Effah Dartey

Leading member of NPP, Captain Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey (rtd)

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Captain Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey (rtd) has said that he didn’t feature much in the first term of the NPP government because he was incapacitated.

According to him, he had an accident in his office which left him bedridden for the most part of the first term.



He indicated that even during the inauguration and other activities, he was hospitalized and had to watch from his bed.



Captain Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey (rtd) said he played key roles in the campaign leading up to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s victory n 2016 financing the campaign in some parts of the country and also partaking in the process.

“The election which took place in 2016, I helped Nana Addo in the campaign. I used my own money to campaign. I used my own money with my friends to campaign but two days before the elections, I had an accident in my office which resulted in me going to 37 Military hospital where I was for six weeks."



"While Nana Addo was making his appointments, I was bedridden at the hospital and I had to watch everything on television,” he told the Habyba show.



The Lawyer indicated that considering his life’s events, he was grateful to God for the life he has considering the fact that he has had accidents for 66 times and has survived it all these while.