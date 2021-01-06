I was denied opportunity to study in Canada because I refused a sex offer - Mobile money vendor

Sex for favours has become rampant in our society especially these times. Most ladies have gone through it at some point in their lives, be it in school or for a job.

Priscilla Agyeman has reiterated on this, indicating that she was offered sex for the opportunity to study abroad. She, however, rejected the offer and decided to study here in Ghana.



”I got the opportunity to study in Canada but the man who serves as a link for that to happen asked for sex. But I denied and lost the opportunity, ” Priscilla explained.



Priscilla attended University of Education, Winneba and completed in 2016. After which she continued to pursue a Masters Degree. She added that after several job applications she set up a MOMO business and has since not regretted.

Priscilla now runs a successful MOMO business and makes fresh yoghurt as a side hustle.



Watch video below



