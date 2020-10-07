I was detained at KIA over drug allegations – Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye reveals

General Overseer of The Maker’s House Chapel International, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye

The General Overseer of The Maker’s House Chapel International, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, has disclosed that he was detained at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) by port officials for allegedly peddling drugs.

“I was detained at Kotoka for one hour. Why? Because someone had said that the rate at which I travel outside the country [suggests that] I am peddling drugs,” Dr. Nyamekye revealed during a live devotional broadcast on Wednesday, October 1, 2020 dubbed ‘Command Your Morning’ and monitored by Faithnewsgh.com.



According to the popular young preacher, preaching at conventions and other programs outside Ghana was a frequent activity hence, his travels outside the country.



He mentioned that while at the University, he sometimes leaves campus on Wednesday for a three-day conference outside Ghana and return during the weekend for lectures in the following week.



He added that officials at the airport said “they were going to do X-rays. I said okay. I didn’t even know that’s what they were looking for.”



He expressed the view that people didn’t know who he was or what he was doing because he didn’t talk much.



He explained that he was rescued by a colleague from his school who told the airport officials that he (Boadi) is a bishop who does evangelism even while in school.

He, however, noted that he wasn’t out of the woods yet when his flight took off at KIA.



“When I got to Malpensa in Italy, they were waiting for me. They asked me to squat; not knowing that if someone swallows drugs, they can’t squat because the drugs would burst,” he said.



Though he was only asked to squat, he said he was squatting and jumping as well due to his athletic nature.



Dr. Nyamekye attributed the awful experience, which occurred 17 years ago, to persons he described as hypocrites who seek the downfall of good people.



Quoting Psalm 62:4, the preacher stated that, “they planned to topple me from my high position. They delight in telling lies about me.”



He concluded that he never understood the reason for his detention at KIA and torture at the Malpensa Airport till someone told him about the drug allegation against him, which came from someone in his school.