I was disappointed the judge did not award compensation to rasta students - Prof. Asare

US-based Ghanaian professor, Stephen Kwaku Asare has expressed his displeasure over the court's failure to compensate students involved in the Achimota-Rastafarian saga.



According to him, there was the need for the judge to serve some damages to Achimota School for denying the Rastafarian students' right to education for two months.



This, Prof. Asare stated would have shaped the schools' future dealings.



"I have a few quibbles with the decision. I was disappointed the judge did not award compensation and the theory she advanced was that the students and the school are going to have ongoing relationships and so compensations may not be proper.

"I disagree. Compensation is something that is awarded because of a past transgression. As a result of denying these guys two months of education. We cannot pretend that come to school and let's get along as if nothing happened. No!" he explained.



He believes no compensation awarded to agencies give room for them to be circumspect with their actions.



"Agencies learn when there is a price for their actions. In Ghana, most of these administrative agencies are too careless when it comes to applying the law. They do not care much about administrative rights because they know even if you go to court, there is no cost awarded to them".



The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court has ordered Achimota School to admit the Rastafarian students, Tyron Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea, who were denied admission by the school because of their dreadlocks.



The court presided over by Justice Gifty Adjei Addo, held that failure to admit the two students because of their dreadlocks, which is a manifestation of their religious right is a violation of their human rights, right to education and dignity.