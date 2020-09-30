I was disrespected by Asiedu Nketia – Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Koku Anyidoho

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has said he felt disrespected by the conduct and utterances of the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu after he lost the internal elections against him.

He explained in an interview with Stephen Anti on Election 360 on TV3 Wednesday September 30, that he suffered humiliation and embarrassment in the hands of Mr Asiedu when the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ampofo was invited to the Police CID office for interrogations over a comment he was reported to had made.



He said Asiedu Nketia interrupted an interview he was about granting a journalist on that day at the Police headquarters by indicating that he, Mr Anyidoho had lost the elections and could therefore not speak to the media on the matter.



“When Ofosu Ampofo’s issue happened, I went to the CID headquarters to show solidarity. While there, a media person was doing a live broadcast which I didn’t totally agree with.

“I approached the journalist on that and in the process, he asked that I speak live on the issue. Asiedu Nketia asked openly who wanted to interview Koku Anyidoho and that didn’t the person know he had contested an election and lost?, he said.



When asked whether he was hurt following the incident, the Founder of the Atta Mills Institute (AMI) said, “it’s not about being hurt, that act was disrespectful.



“When the General Secretary thinks that he can embarrass you because you entered into a contest with him and lost, I will not wake up in the morning and speak for the NDC.”