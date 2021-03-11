I was enjoying home cooked food from prison – Tsatsu recounts

Ghanaian legal luminary and former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Tsatsu Tsika, has established that throughout his stay in prison his wife strictly served him with home-cooked meals.

Mr. Tsikata said his diet was a major concern to his wife such that she visited him daily with food made from home.



Tsatsu Tsikata spent five years in prison after he was sentenced for wilfully causing financial loss to the state through a loan facility the GNPC guaranteed for Valley Farms, a private cocoa-growing company. Following a legal tussle between his lawyers and the state, he was eventually found guilty on three counts of willfully causing financial loss of GH¢230,000 to the state and another count of misapplying public funds.



But recalling his days in prison, Mr. Tsikata said unlike some prisoners, he was privileged enough to have enjoyed home-cooked food till he was released.

“When I was in prison, I was getting home-cooked food in prison every single day because my wife insisted that I should eat home-cooked food even in prison,” he told KSM.



Watch the video below:



