I was given fake Coronavirus test results on Nigerian flight at KIA - Traveller

Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport

A Ghanaian woman who travelled to Nigeria last Sunday has revealed she was given fake COVID-19 test results onboard a Nigerian flight at the Kotoka International Aiport.

According to Portia Kissi Adu, the airline (name withheld) officials insisted to do a new COVID-19 test for her since they do not recognize the one she had done at Noguchi.



Appearing desperate and seeking to beat time for an appointment in Lagos, Nigeria, Miss Kissi Adu said she agreed to undertake the COVID test the airline was insisting on and went ahead to receive the Mobile Money number they asked her to pay the cost of the test to. To her surprise, she was asked to get on board the flight only to be given a printed COVID test results with the letterhead of LEDING laboratory without any sample taken from her.



“When I boarded the flight, a gentleman brought my results and asked that I pay GHC700 which I obliged to pay via mobile money. When I got to Nigeria, I wasn’t asked to pay the $135, and to date, I haven’t paid the GHC700 I was being asked to pay by the flight officials,” she told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday.



Reacting to the report, an official of LEDING laboratory Abdul Aziz said the matter will be investigated since they do not provide prompt COVID results.



He, however, confirmed the Dr. whose stamp appears on the fake test results works with the facility.

“This matter will be investigated properly and we shall revert with our findings”.



So far, 416 people have died from the deadly disease according to the President with the current active cases shooting up to 5, 358.



Currently, Ghana has 170 and 44 persons in severe and critical conditions respectively.



The President also urges churches and mosques to strictly implement covid-19 protocols adding that government will take delivery of first covid-19 vaccines by March 2020.