I was in Saglemi to acquire 50 acres of land for a housing project - Dr. Hassan Ayariga

Businessman and former presidential candidate, Dr Hassan Ayariga

Businessman and former presidential candidate on the ticket of All People's Congress, Dr. Hassan Ayariga has revealed what he really went to Saglemi to do when he ended up making a video of the abandoned Saglemi Housing Project which has since gone viral.

The video which Dr. Ayariga circulated has generated a lot of debates on both social and traditional media.



This forced the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Asenso Boakye to address the media yesterday, April 27, 2021, on issues surrounding the 1,500 housing projects which are left to rot.



Some sympathizers and appointees of the ruling Akufo Addo-led government also descended heavily on the politician as they think he only went to Saglemi to film the project just to score political points and put a dent on the government.

But for Mr. Ayariga, who is also into estate development, he was only at Saglemi to acquire a total of 50 acres of land for a housing project he wants to build which he says will be similar to that of the abandoned Saglemi Housing Project.



"...let him know that I went there to acquire 50 acres of land to build a similar project, not for government but for the people of Ghana on my own account, not using government fund," he revealed on JoyNews' PM Express program monitored by GhanaVanguard.com.