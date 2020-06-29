General News

I was jailed 6 years for stealing fowl – Man reveals

A man believed to be in his twenties, in an interview with DJ Nyaami, on SVTV Africa, has disclosed that he was jailed 6 years for stealing a fowl.

Speaking to him, he said; "I came from Nsawam Prison not ago, I stole a fowl in 2012 in Tema new town area, and I was sentenced for 6 years."



According to him, he is now into scrub business, something he does to survive.



He, however, made an account that, he was into drugs, before his imprisonment and have not stopped even after he was released. Adding that, his friends introduced him to it.



"I sell scrubs and the little money I get, I still used them on drugs, when it’s finished I go back to hustle for another money again," he said.

Nonetheless, he believes, he can stop and do something better with his life.



Watch the interview below:





