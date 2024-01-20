I was never against Mahama’s family and friends government – Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, a leading New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, says criticism of Akufo-Addo’s government as a family and friends government is legitimate.

He acknowledges that the President has appointed some close relatives and pals in his government.



Gabby Otchere Darko indicated that, with the size of his family, he never criticized the John Dramani Mahama government for appointing family and friends.



“I think that it is legitimate because there are family and friends in the government. I don’t think it’s a new thing because there are people in NPP who described John Mahama’s government as family and friends.



Of course, John Mahama’s grandfather didn’t have 110 kids like my grandfather did,” he said.

On why the NPP castigated Mahama for having a family and friends government, Gabby Otchere Darko said, “I never castigated Mahama for having a family and friends government. I have over 3000 cousins, so why would I castigate someone for having family and friends in government?



Others did, but I could not have had a problem with that. For me, it will be difficult if they do not play any role in your pursuit of power, and all of a sudden, because of blood relations, that is a problem.



"But name me one person who has a place in the government and you could say that he or she was there just because of blood relation and not because of the contribution he or she made to the victory or after the victory or after the victory that person has something or nothing to contribute,” he said.