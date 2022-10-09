I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah

Julius Debrah spoke to vlogger Kwahu Amabassador

Former Chief of Staff to the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has opened up about his second love, aside from politics.

Speaking about how he made it well in life in the early 1990s, he said he chose to be a businessman over education, because as a Kwahu indigene, a man was then measured by the strength of his money.



Mr Debrah disclosed this in an interview with vlogger Kwahu Ambassador, sighted by GhanaWeb.



Having abandoned the idea of going to university after completing senior secondary school, Mr. Debrah mentioned that he was one of the finest young entrepreneurs in Okaishie, Accra, in the early 1990s.



As a young man, he owned a car, had enough money, and had built a house from his hard work at that time.



However, when his friends updated him about their lives - some being Managing Director in some companies - he felt the need to go back to school, despite having enough money then.

"In the 1990s, majority of the people thought the strength of a man then was solely money and not school. So I didn't want to go the university. I stayed at Okaishie to work for sometime...At a point, you meet your friends and they tell you, I'm the managing director in some of the big companies.



"Even though I had built my house, bought a car and had money, I was not feeling enough. So I had to go back to the university. Until I came into politics, I was not known.



"I was only interested in business as a Kwahu indigene. At that point in time, in the early 1990s, I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kinsway. At the time, Heritage Towers was not built. That place was then called Swanzy Arcade in Accra," he told the vlogger.



The former Chief of Staff added that successful people like Sakyi Amankwaah, Kan Dapaah all started as entrepreneurs at Okaishie.



"We had people like Sakyi Amankwah, Kan Dapaah, A foreign affairs minister during former President Kuffour's era ....Then I met late President Mills, the rest is history," he reiterated.





Watch this week's E-Forum below.







