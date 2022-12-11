I was released from cells as soon as Rev Obofour intervened - Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat, has revealed how Rev. Obofour, Founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), assisted in her release from police cells.

Nana Agradaa, speaking to her members at the premises of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, said though her husband, Pastor Koranteng, and her parents had done all they could to ensure her release, all attempts had failed.



The former fetish priestess had been in cells for 40 days after she was arrested by the Ghana Police Service.



She was arrested on charlatanic advertising charges and six counts of defrauding by false pretenses.



After several weeks in cells without securing a bail, Nana Agradaa reiterated that she was finally freed when her colleague pastor, Rev Obofour, came to her aid.



"A special thanks goes to Rev Kwaku Antwi Obofour (Nii Gyata) and his wife Queen Ciara. God richly bless him because my husband tried all his best. My parents also tried their best for the 40 days I was in cells. But one day, and he (Rev Obofour) said he would come in.

"My parents, husband and sub pastors went to Rev Obofour to plead on my behalf. He joined forces with them to come to my rescue, and just after his intervention, I was released from cells after 40 days. I thank Rev. Obofour and his wife, Queen Ciara, and all their church members," Mama Pat said.



She has been granted bail in the sum of GHC150,000 with three sureties, one to be justified.



Circuit Court 11, where her second case is being heard, presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, ordered her to deposit her passport with the court’s registry.







